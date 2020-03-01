ST. CLOUD, Minnesota — Theresa Tysk, age 75 of Menagha, Minnesota died on Feb. 22, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was born on Dec. 19, 1944 in Crumlin, Northern Ireland to Earl and Teresa (Bell) Wolford. She married James Tysk on April 25, 1964 in Crosby, Minnesota. Theresa is a retired Lutheran Pastor with Faith Communities in Stevensville, Missoula and Polson and Menahga, Minnesota. She was an avid registered Arabian horse woman.

Theresa is survived by her husband, James; three daughters, Althea Tysk of Polson, Sonja Tysk of Helena and Heidi (Richard) Tysk-Poppe of St. Paul, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Stephen and Erick Poppe; two brothers, Earl Wolford of Cottage Grove, Minnesota and Tim Wolford of Crosby, Minnesota; and one sister, Marie (Dan) Fletcher of Emily, Minnesota.

Preceding Theresa in death are her parents and one brother, Laurence Wolford.

A Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby, Minnesota. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby, Minnesota. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby, Minnesota.

