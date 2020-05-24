× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Thomas A Wells of Missoula passed away on March 4, 2020 in Apache Junction, Arizona.

He was born April 13, 1939 in Kalispell. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1960. His first marriage while in the Navy, produced his daughter Marilee. They were divorced shortly thereafter. In 1962 he met the love of his life Judy. They were married in 1964 in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. They had 2 sons, Shawn and Chad.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, Griz Football (north end zone crazy) and wintering in Arizona. He drag raced and raced stock cars at Miller Creek track. He proudly supported both of his son's many racing endeavors

He made many friends where ever he went. He is greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy, daughter Marilee (Dave) of Michigan, sons Shawn (Patty) Missoula, Chad (Kim) Stevensville, grandchildren Tawni, Taelor and Aaron and brothers, Arlo and Leroy, both of Alaska.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

