HAVASU CITY, Arizona — Thomas C. Chamberlain, 69, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, at Havasu Regional Medical Center, Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

He was born Nov. 12, 1950, in Pontiac, Michigan to Donald and Barbara Chamberlain. He worked with his dad in residential construction, learning the trade to become an excellent finish carpenter. In 1968 the family moved to Missoula and established Don Chamberlain & Sons Inc.

In 1970 Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Ajax repair ship as a boiler technician during the Vietnam War. He returned to Missoula after his honorable discharge and worked with his dad and brothers in construction. He was extremely proud of his service to his country.

In 1973 Tom met Susan Williams and they married June 30, 1974. They lived in the Clinton area and were blessed with two children. When he wasn't working he played men's fast-pitch softball, participated in and successfully won many league and state tournaments.

In 1987 the family moved to Mesa, Arizona so Tom could work at Sletten Construction for his brother Ron. He worked on various commercial projects throughout Arizona and Nevada. Tom enjoyed the opportunity to work with his son in the construction field beginning in 2004.