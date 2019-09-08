MISSOULA — Thomas was born in Davenport, Iowa, on June 19, 1936, to Samual L. and Florence L. Butler. His family farmed as he grew up and he also learned the farm work. In later years he worked in the timber industry, buying, selling and cutting and also did some factory and diesel mechanic work.
He married Lucy Cook in 1957. To this union six children were born: Penni, James, Tommy, Larry, Tim and Robert. Tom and Lucy later divorced.
While living in Montana, Tom met Linda (Johns) Kearney, and they married in 1985. Following the marriage they moved to Iowa.
They lived there until August of 2010 when they moved back to Montana.
Tom is survived by his six children: Penni Sylvester (Dennis) of Greenacres, Washington, James of Washington, Tommy, Larry (Teddy) of Kalispell, Tim (Lexi), Robert (Deb) Butler all of Missoula, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a sister Nova Holtzinger of Iowa, nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda, sisters Agnes and Lucille, and his brothers Raymond, Sam, Mike and Donny.
All arrangements have been made at Cremation of Spokane and Sunset Memorial Garden in Missoula.