Epitaph for a Dreamer Named Tom
Please don’t remember me for what I was
Rather, keep those things which I have held close to myself
Remember the thousands of dreams; the sky; the mountains and streams
Remember the beauty and love that I have seen
But most of all remember those who I loved
They are something to remember, for without them I never existed.
MISSOULA — Tom wrote his Epitaph as a teenager and yet after all these years it most aptly describes the beautiful person we mourn today. Tom was a kind and gentle man, compassionate, mindful and a true friend. Our hearts are breaking on the occasion of Tom’s passing Aug. 22, 2018.
Born of Montana to Jack and Peggy (Anderson) Crosser in Billings on Feb. 7, 1948, Tom began exploring at a very young age and eventually developed a love for all things natural, especially mountains and specifically Granite Peak. Tom was also passionate about motorcycles, sky diving, flying and playing drums! Happiest as a young boy living in Missoula where his father owned/operated the Royal Crown Cola/Nehi Bottling Plant located at historic Fort Missoula, Tom’s adventures with friends found him roaming his University area neighborhood, exploring underground tunnels on campus or building rafts in the ponds south of town. Tom moved with his family to Helena at age 10 where he continued to explore often climbing Mount Helena, spending summers on the house boat at Canyon Ferry and once again forming lasting friendships. McClellan Creek and Casey Peak were magical and still number among his favorite spots. As a teenager Tom spent summers working for the State Forester on trail crew and as a wildland firefighter.
A 1966 graduate of Helena High School, Tom attended the University of Montana for two years where he pursued his interest in Political Science. Tom pledged to the Sigma Chi Fraternity and interestingly ended up living in the very house he’d explored as a young boy after scaling the large brick wall surrounding its yard.
As is true for many young men and women of a generation, the Vietnam War was a defining chapter in Tom’s life. An Army Aviator, Tom flew Scout helicopters out of Di An, Vietnam with the 3rd of the 17th Air Cav. He was wounded when his helicopter was shot down on May 30, 1970. Not surprising it was Tom’s love for Granite peak that sustained him and served as his inspiration during the long recovery, giving him hope that he’d again one day be able to scale a mountain and hike the backcountry. For the remainder of his life, Tom dealt with his psychological and physical wounds with grace and dignity believing every day beyond May 30, 1970, was an unexpected bonus. Tom was truly honored by the selection of his poem as the inscription for the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial at Missoula’s Rose Park in 1988. Fortunately in 2008 Tom was able to realize his dream of returning to Vietnam. At last he was able to spend time with a beautiful people in a beautiful country at peace!
Tom was a true believer in the value of government and its dedicated employees and like his father spent the majority of his career working for State Government. Tom began his career as a clerk with the A-95 Clearinghouse and continued working in the Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning ultimately concluding his career in the office of the State Auditor as Deputy for Fiscal Control & Management.
A life dream fulfilled found Tom on a trip to Nepal in 1989. He stood in the shadow of the Himalaya, awed by the beauty of the region and warmed by the graciousness of the people. Tom was the only American joining an international group of Trekkers from Sweden, New Zealand, Denmark, Australia and Nepal some of whom remain cherished friends. After a 30 day trek into the Everest Base Camp region Tom summited Imja Tse, a 20,306 foot peak.
Sadly, grief is the price you pay for love and Tom was well loved. Sharing in grief is Tom’s wife Susan Getz of Missoula; his sister and brother-in-law Jean and Vick Applegate of Missoula and nephew Rick Applegate of Tumwater, Washington, along with his extended family and dear friends. Tom was predeceased by his parents Jack and Peggy Crosser; paternal grandparents Conn and Etta Crosser and maternal grandparents Oscar and Nora Anderson.
Believing his body has a story to tell and hopeful it will make a difference, Tom has generously donated his body for medical education. At Tom’s request there will be no formal memorial service. You may share your condolences with the family at gardencityfh.com.
We greatly appreciate the caregivers who’ve helped us on this journey and offer our sincere thanks for the compassionate care throughout the years from dedicated VA practitioners and more recently from Partners in Home Care Hospice, Providence St. Patrick Hospital and Community Medical Center. You have made all the difference. Thank you.
Please be mindful and remember Tom in the beauty that surrounds us. Go in peace my friend. Namaste