POLSON — Thomas Dean McCurdy, 56, of Polson, passed away at his residence on March 7, 2020 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis.

Tom was born April 6, 1963 in Missoula to Keith W. McCurdy and Myrtle (Hendricksen) McCurdy.

He is survived by his parents; daughter, Ashley (Nate) Smith and son, Spencer (Brittany) McCurdy, and grandchildren, Avelyn and Cooper Smith; Ezekiel and Anneliese McCurdy; brothers, Edward and William (Lori) McCurdy; sister, Janine McCurdy-Bryan (Gary); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held. Please consider donations to the National MS Society in Tom’s memory. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

