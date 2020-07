Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HAMILTON — Thomas E. Evans, 76, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Hamilton. A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.