PABLO — Thomas Earl Pierce Jr., 80 years old, of Pablo. Born Sept. 11, 1938, in Bozeman was taken from his family by cancer on June 19, 2019.
Tom loved to hunt, fish, camp, and be surrounded by family and friends. He also enjoyed looking at Flathead Lake. On June 5, 1965, Tom married the love of his life, wife of 54 years, Mildred M. Pierce. A year later on May 24, 1966, they welcomed their first child Wade Pierce. In Oct. 14, 1971, they welcomed their second child Theresa Pierce while living in Bozeman. In 1975 they moved to Pablo. In 1977 they welcomed their third child Anita Pierce.
Tom is preceded in death by his father Thomas Earl Pierce Sr., mother Laura W. Lassater, father-in-law Thomas M. Pablo, mother-in-law Vida J. Austin, sister Laura A. Hotzel, brother-in-law Jim P. Hotzel, grandson Lakota V. Farmer, great-grandson Ezra J. Farmer and many others.
Survivors include wife Mildred M. Pierce, children Wade Pierce, Theresa Pierce (Carl Blank), Anita Pierce, Rochelle Selfors (Scott Jennison), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, brother Charles Pierce and sister Nancy Wood.
Funeral services were held at the family home on Friday with cremation to follow.