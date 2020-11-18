Thomas F. Paro

RONAN - Thomas Fredrick Paro, 75, passed away Nov. 7th at Polson Health Care Center.

Tom was born May 24, 1945 to Mildreth and Lester Merle Paro Sr. He attended school in Hot Springs. After graduating from high school he joined the Air Force for four years. He worked many years for the Salish Kootenai Tribes in several different departments.

Tom was well known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed being with family and friends. Also going hunting, fishing, bowling and golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lester and Jim Paro. Sisters Karen Knight, Glenna Winebrenner and his daughter Briannne Pacheco. He is survived by daughters Tina Green, Brooke Schoonver and Shasta Keltz. Sons Bob and Bill Paro. Sisters Toni Mitchell and Penny Ross, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A burial will be held at the Lonepine Cemetery on Dec. 12th at 12 noon. Memorial services will be held next summer hopefully.