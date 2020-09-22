× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Thomas Gordon “TG” Alonzo was born on Aug. 19, 1960 in Missoula. He was the fourth child of John and Barbara Alonzo. He attended Sentinel High School and graduated in 1979. Following a decade or so of turbulence and self-discovery, which included a solo hike of the Pacific Crest Trail, Tom settled into life. He was employed in the dental tool business for over 30 years, and it suited him well. He was a craftsman at heart.

Tom lived a life of solitude, but was never lonely. He lived a simple life filled with routine. This was displayed by a weekly phone call to his loving parents, made without fail, the same day and time for many years. He was a gentle person who spoke few words, however those words held meaning and purpose. His spare time was filled with many creative endeavors including art, poetry, and guitar construction. He taught himself to play the piano and became a proficient guitarist. If the weather allowed, he would meticulously plan outdoor excursions, hiking or biking in the Montana wilderness.

He was passionate about science as well, and was always learning through magazines, books and other media. His love of animals was apparent his entire life; he always had a pristine aquarium in his living room. Tom was truly a Renaissance man, who lived an unconventional life on his own terms. We lovingly accepted him for this.