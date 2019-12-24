MISSOULA - Thomas Graves, a.k.a. Tom, Tommy, Coach, Skip, Skipper, Shorty. Retired coach and educator Tom Graves of Missoula passed away last Saturday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s that he faced with characteristic resolve and grace.
The second of three sons, Tom was born in Plattsburgh, New York to Verfield and Mabel (Wing) Graves, who were known to all as “Bud” and “Dib.” The family moved west to Hawthorne, California after Bud’s discharge from the Navy in WWII.
Tom graduated from Hawthorne High, where he was a noted athlete, in 1958. He earned a baseball scholarship to Cal, and played for the Golden Bears until 1962.
By the end of his time in Berkeley, he realized that some players had a shot at the big leagues, and some players should get teaching credentials. Tom chose the latter option, but not before meeting, courting, and marrying Kay Kinzler. They would move to Torrance, California and have three sons (Steve, Rusty, and Toby) before divorcing in 1973.
Tom’s first teaching job was back at Hawthorne, where he had the chance to coach his younger brother, Bart. He then moved to Rolling Hills HS, and later seized the chance to be on the faculty of Miraleste High when the Palos Verdes Peninsula School District opened the new school in 1969.
Tom remained at Miraleste until it closed in 1991. In his time there, he will mostly be remembered as the head baseball coach. Additionally, in his tenure he served as athletic director, activities director, and coached football, tennis, golf and wrestling. Along with his friend, the legendary coach John Stevenson, Tom co-founded the South Bay All Star Baseball Game.
While at Miraleste, Tom also met fellow divorcee Nancy McDermott. They wed in 1976, and lived in Manhattan Beach, California for 22 years.
Having watched his mother and older brother, Jon, succumb to Alzheimer’s, Tom did not want to continue teaching until he “only had a few good years left,” as he put it. With that in mind, in 1998 he retired from Peninsula HS (and Nancy retired from South Shores Elementary in San Pedro), and they moved to Missoula for their next great adventure.
While living in Missoula, Tom and Nancy enjoyed going to Griz games, attending MOLLI classes, biking, hiking, walking a succession of golden retrievers, and playing golf. He would also cheer Nancy on as she participated in the annual Walk to end Alzheimer’s. Throughout his retirement and illness, Tom never lost ability to follow through on the simple, five letter directive he gave to generations of players as well as his own family:
“Poise.”
Tom was predeceased by his parents and brothers. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Missoula; sons Steve (Dianna) of Claremont, California and their children Erin and Matty; Rusty, of Maple Falls, Washington; Toby (Natalie) of Seattle, and their daughter Hannah; and stepson Tim McDermott (Aimee Calfin) of Los Angeles, and their daughter Julia. His sister in law, Kathy Graves, of Fallbrook, California also survives him, along with nieces Neah Flora and Aven Valenty, and his nephew, Jon.
Celebrations of Life will be held in Missoula later this winter, and in the South Bay in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Missoula. Rest in peace, Coach Tom # 6.