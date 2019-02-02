EDMONDS, Washington — Thomas H. Kelly peacefully passed away Jan. 4, 2019, while in the company of his sister, Patricia Kelly and his daughter, Shana Kelly.
Tom was born June 26, 1947, to Jim and Helen Kelly of Hardin, where Tom was raised.
He married Gayle Ann Hamel on Aug. 16, 1969, who preceded him in passing.
Tom worked in a variety of industries, including as a real-estate agent, restaurateur, “entrepreneur”, and as a laborer with Carpenter’s Union in Seattle. He and his wife Gayle enjoyed life to the fullest, spending their free time camping, cooking, traveling, and taking road trips across the Northwest. Tom was extremely handy, creative and full of ideas. He enjoyed discussing politics with his friends and held a strong position on social justice. Tom was a wonderful friend, father, grandfather, and was always there to help a friend or family member in need.
Tom will be greatly missed by all those who knew him, especially his daughter, Shana Kelly, son-in-law, Peter Levinthal, granddaughter, Amara of Seattle, his mother-in-law Mildred Hamel of Edmonds, and the many friends whose lives he touched.
He will be put to rest with his wife, Gayle, in St. Ignatius. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider donating in Tom's name to Beautiful Soles, a Lynnwood based organization that provides shoes, socks, emergency assistance and emergency housing to local low income and homeless children. beautifulsoles.org/