PARK CITY, Utah — Thomas H. Schimke, M.D., J.D.
It is with great sadness that our family says goodbye to a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. Dr. Thomas Schimke (Tom), age 79, of Scottsdale, Arizona, died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at his eldest daughter’s home in Park City, Utah, surrounded by his family.
Tom lived an active life, was devoted to his family and friends. He will be remembered as a physician and attorney at law with the ability to care for people in a meticulous and compassionate manner.
Mary Ann, his wife of 53 years, resides in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Tom’s legacy continues through his family and through those he has touched.