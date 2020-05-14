Thomas H. Swisher

Tom was born in 1940 in Whitefish. He graduated from high school in Lewiston, Idaho, in ‘58 however, identified with “The Great of ‘58” of Whitefish. Tom joined the U.S. Navy, then attended UM, Missoula and received his PE bachelor’s. In 1965 he married Esther Norris of Browning. They moved to Barrow, Alaska, in 1970, and had two girls. He was active in the Lion’s Club (Treasurer ’71, President ’73) and enjoyed hunting and participating in whaling. Tom worked for NSB Housing for 12 years. In 2004, he and Esther moved into their Stevensville home which quickly became the family gathering place. Tom joined the Knights of Columbus at St. Mary’s. After Esther passed, (January 2015) Tom had a hard time. He rekindled a friendship with his classmate, Carol, and his smile returned! They were married July 9, 2016, and lived in Paradise Valley. In 2018, they moved to Arizona. He thought kids were a real “kick in the pants” and often took his kids and grandkids camping, and on snow machine, 4-wheeler and golf cart rides. Tom had a fun-loving, optimistic attitude and enjoyed word play. When asked, “How are you?” He would reply, “Outstanding, but getting better!”