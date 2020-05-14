QUEEN VALLEY, Arizona — On Monday, April 20, 2020, Thomas H. Swisher entered into eternal life.
Tom was born in 1940 in Whitefish. He graduated from high school in Lewiston, Idaho, in ‘58 however, identified with “The Great of ‘58” of Whitefish. Tom joined the U.S. Navy, then attended UM, Missoula and received his PE bachelor’s. In 1965 he married Esther Norris of Browning. They moved to Barrow, Alaska, in 1970, and had two girls. He was active in the Lion’s Club (Treasurer ’71, President ’73) and enjoyed hunting and participating in whaling. Tom worked for NSB Housing for 12 years. In 2004, he and Esther moved into their Stevensville home which quickly became the family gathering place. Tom joined the Knights of Columbus at St. Mary’s. After Esther passed, (January 2015) Tom had a hard time. He rekindled a friendship with his classmate, Carol, and his smile returned! They were married July 9, 2016, and lived in Paradise Valley. In 2018, they moved to Arizona. He thought kids were a real “kick in the pants” and often took his kids and grandkids camping, and on snow machine, 4-wheeler and golf cart rides. Tom had a fun-loving, optimistic attitude and enjoyed word play. When asked, “How are you?” He would reply, “Outstanding, but getting better!”
He is survived by his wife, Carol Newbury Howe Swisher; siblings, Mike Swisher (Ann), Peggy Cain (Tom); brothers-in-law, Jack Norris, Eden Norris; daughters, Michelle Tyson (Eric), Anna delaRosa (Rick); eight grandchildren: Priscilla (USMC), Charles III, Thomas John, Eric, Jr., Ricky, Camron, Vada, and Cassidy; a great-grandchild, Abigail; stepchildren, Dale Eyre (Gloria), Marianne Buller (Delmer), Mike Eyre, Kay McDonell (Aaron); 11 step-grandchildren; nieces Lynn Rosenburg, Renee Evenson, Angela Schultz, Amy Elsmore, Denise Norris; nephews, Steven Trombley, Ty Evenson, Rory Cain; and many more family and dear friends. Tom is reunited with: parents, Lester and Fay Swisher; sister, Louise Evenson; and his late wife, Esther Swisher.
A Catholic service was held May 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Graveyard in Stevensville. A memorial is to follow; for information please email: delarosa_anna@yahoo.com subject, Memorial. The family encourages all who knew him, to attend. Tom had a social joy that was contagious coupled with a remarkable memory. He often spoke fondly of, and was able to quote, exact names of people, and dates of events he remembered as far back as grade school.
Condolences and memories may be shared at whitesittfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations can be made to: Knights of Columbus Council 13093, PO Box 851, Stevensville, MT 59870.
