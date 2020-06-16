× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT BENTON — Thomas J. Dillon passed away peacefully June 12, 2020, surrounded by his family at the age of 97. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Fort Benton. Benton Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Tom’s online memorial page at bentonfh.com to leave a message of condolence for his family.

Tom was born June 4, 1923, in Butte to Martin and Mary Dillon. He graduated from St. Ann’s Grade School and Butte Central High School. After graduation he was hired by Northern Pacific Railroad. When WWII started, he enlisted in the Navy and served from 1944 to 1946. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to work for Northern Pacific Railroad, which later became Burlington Northern Railroad, then Montana Rail Link. He was promoted from conductor to engineer and spent over 40 years riding the rails.