BROOKINGS, South Dakota — It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas J. Miller announces his passing on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 65. Private family services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Rude’s Funeral Home will live-stream the funeral service on Rude’s Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be directed to Feeding South Dakota in Thomas’ name. Rude’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Thomas Jeffrey Miller was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the son of Delmar and Lucille (Bakke) Miller. He graduated from Urbandale High in Urbandale, Iowa. Tom also attended Des Moines Area Community College. Tom loved hunting, downhill skiing and spending time with his family. He is remembered best for his smiles and laughter.

Tom is lovingly remembered by his brother, Craig (Annette) Miller Madison, South Dakota, and his sister, Connie (Tim) Marchant, St. Ignatius. Tom is also fondly remembered by his three nieces, Stephanie (Brian) Morton, Kristin (Matthew Barrick) Miller and MacKenzie Trudeau; three nephews, Tyler (Christine) Trudeau, Aaron Trudeau and David (Bre Baltzer) Miller.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Delmar Miller and mother, Lucille Miller.

Condolences may be sent to the family through rudesfuneralhome.com.