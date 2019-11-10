STEVENSVILLE — Thomas J. Reed, 60, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, from cancer at his home in Stevensville.
He was born Dec. 30, 1958, in Missoula, to Evelyn and Wilbur Reed. He was raised in Missoula and graduated from Sentinel High School in 1977. He then attended the Helena Vocational School and received his A & P certification. Thomas married Lynne Kelley in July of 1982.
He owned Big Sky Aircraft Services for seven years before selling the business to Choice Aviation in Hamilton, where he was then employed.
You have free articles remaining.
Thomas enjoyed many different interests which included gun collecting, Stephen King books collecting, kayaking, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lynne of Stevensville; daughters, Gabrielle (Zach) and Jacqualine (Louis), all of Missoula; his mother, Evenly Fehr of Missoula; a brother, Howard of Texas; sisters, Lori of Maryland and Debbie of Missoula; step-siblings, Jeff, Wayne, Julie, all of Missoula, and Susan of South Dakota.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations may be made in Thomas’s name to the American Cancer Society. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.