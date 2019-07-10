{{featured_button_text}}
Flag

Flag

TUCSON, Arizona — Tom Driscoll passed away July 4, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona, from complications of Agent Orange Parkinson's Disease, surrounded by his family. Thomas James Driscoll was born in St. Ignatius on Sept. 11, 1949, to Stanley and Anne Driscoll of Charlo. Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970, including time in Vietnam.

Tom worked for BNSF for 32 years, retiring in 2004. He and his wife, Joey, retired in the Flathead Valley, and wintered in Tucson, Arizona. 

Tom enjoyed riding his horses, outdoor activities, and camping in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. His wife, brothers, son, grandson and friends joined him in these activities, including the Bob Marshall trips.

Tom is survived by his wife Joey, three children, Lori, Chris (Shannon) and Cindy (Dale), seven grandchildren, seven siblings and numerous friends and family.

Services will be held at the St. Ignatius mission on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. Graveside services at the Catholic cemetery and a reception at the Charlo senior citizens center will follow. Memorials may be made to the Kalispell Parkinson's support group through the United Way, 1203 U.S. Hwy 2, Kalispell, MT, 59801. In the memo section-Flathead Valley Parkinson's support group. 

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Thomas James Driscoll
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.