TUCSON, Arizona — Tom Driscoll passed away July 4, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona, from complications of Agent Orange Parkinson's Disease, surrounded by his family. Thomas James Driscoll was born in St. Ignatius on Sept. 11, 1949, to Stanley and Anne Driscoll of Charlo. Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970, including time in Vietnam.
Tom worked for BNSF for 32 years, retiring in 2004. He and his wife, Joey, retired in the Flathead Valley, and wintered in Tucson, Arizona.
Tom enjoyed riding his horses, outdoor activities, and camping in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. His wife, brothers, son, grandson and friends joined him in these activities, including the Bob Marshall trips.
Tom is survived by his wife Joey, three children, Lori, Chris (Shannon) and Cindy (Dale), seven grandchildren, seven siblings and numerous friends and family.
Services will be held at the St. Ignatius mission on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. Graveside services at the Catholic cemetery and a reception at the Charlo senior citizens center will follow. Memorials may be made to the Kalispell Parkinson's support group through the United Way, 1203 U.S. Hwy 2, Kalispell, MT, 59801. In the memo section-Flathead Valley Parkinson's support group.