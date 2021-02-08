Thomas John “Millar” Bryce

Thomas John “Millar” Bryce, 100, passed away in his sleep on January 30, 2020 in Buffalo Hills Terrace, Kalispell, Montana.

Millar is survived by his stepsons, Pat (Jacquie) Smith, Mike (Fran) Smith, five grandchildren, seven great grand children, six great great grand children, five nieces/nephews and three cousins. Millar's influences on their lives will never be forgotten.

Millar was born in Saskatoon City, Saskatchewan, Canada, on July 24, 1920 to Anna Sophia Flodin and Thomas Miller Bryce. His growing up years were spent in Austin, Texas. At age 15, his lumber mill career began when he and his brother Eric went to work for their Uncles Walter and Swan Flodin in the family sawmill near Granite Falls, Washington. During WWII he served in the Royal Canadian Air Force as a navigator. Thus began his love for flying.

Following WWII, Millar returned to Plains, Montana as a partner in the Flodin Lumber Company. In 1958 he married Gertrude Smith (deceased 2002) and legally adopted Pat and Mike. His tenure with the Flodin Lumber Company lasted until the mill was sold in 1986. Millar continue to consult in the lumber industry until his retirement.