MISSOULA — Thomas L. Wheatley, Sr. died suddenly at his home on June 14, 2020. Tom was 74 years old. He was born on Feb. 21, 1946, in Choteau to Calvin and Lucinda Wheatley. When he was two, they moved to the family ranch in Twin Bridges where Tom was raised.
He had four brothers: Kyle (Shirley), Ben, Leo (Linda), Larry (Kyla), and two sisters: Cindy and Barbara (Bob). Tom attended Twin Bridges High School, Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah, and Western Montana College, in Dillon.
He married his high school sweetheart, Gloria “Jean” Bargar, on Oct. 1, 1965, and she was the love of his life. When he married Jean, he gained another mother (Ruth Alva); six brothers Eddie (Maggie), Jerry (Shirley), Larry (Gloria), Gary, Mick (Maria), and Jim (Trish); and three sisters Connie, Sue (Dave), and Annette (Andy). Tom and Jean would have celebrated 55 years of marriage in October. They had two children: Thomas L. Wheatley, Jr. (Tina) born Oct. 28, 1966, and James Calvin Wheatley (Lisa), born July 9, 1969. He had one granddaughter Shara Wheatley, and she was the apple of his eye. He has numerous nieces and nephews. Tom loved all of his family and was loved by all of them. He was always the one to call when there was a need.
In 1971, Tom and Jean moved to Seaside, California, where he was a member of the California Carpenter’s Union. In 1978, They returned to Missoula where he lived the rest of his life. He was a member of the Montana Carpenter’s union and worked for the University of Montana, as well as private industry. He was an instructor in the Montana Carpenter’s Apprentice Program. Woodworking was his hobby as well as his livelihood; he spent countless hours working in his shop and made many pieces of furniture. He was also an avid golfer and bowler.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, mother-in-law, two brothers and three brothers-in-law. He is survived by his wife, his sons, his granddaughter, two brothers, two sisters, three brothers-in-law, and three sisters-in-law, numerous nephews and nieces, and many friends.
Tom was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Missoula. A celebration of life will be held at The Eagles Club on Aug. 8, 2020, at 3 p.m.
