× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Thomas L. Wheatley, Sr. died suddenly at his home on June 14, 2020. Tom was 74 years old. He was born on Feb. 21, 1946, in Choteau to Calvin and Lucinda Wheatley. When he was two, they moved to the family ranch in Twin Bridges where Tom was raised.

He had four brothers: Kyle (Shirley), Ben, Leo (Linda), Larry (Kyla), and two sisters: Cindy and Barbara (Bob). Tom attended Twin Bridges High School, Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah, and Western Montana College, in Dillon.

He married his high school sweetheart, Gloria “Jean” Bargar, on Oct. 1, 1965, and she was the love of his life. When he married Jean, he gained another mother (Ruth Alva); six brothers Eddie (Maggie), Jerry (Shirley), Larry (Gloria), Gary, Mick (Maria), and Jim (Trish); and three sisters Connie, Sue (Dave), and Annette (Andy). Tom and Jean would have celebrated 55 years of marriage in October. They had two children: Thomas L. Wheatley, Jr. (Tina) born Oct. 28, 1966, and James Calvin Wheatley (Lisa), born July 9, 1969. He had one granddaughter Shara Wheatley, and she was the apple of his eye. He has numerous nieces and nephews. Tom loved all of his family and was loved by all of them. He was always the one to call when there was a need.