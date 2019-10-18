SEATTLE — Thomas Leo Shoen, of Potomac, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2019. He was 75. He was born on June 2, 1944, in Missoula to Willard L. and Mary E. Shoen. Tom attended school in Missoula and joined the Army where he served for three years and was a Vietnam veteran. Tom married Pat and they raised three kids. He later married Sharon and they lived in Potomac.
Tom drove truck, worked at Walmart and various other places. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry, and two wives Pat and Sharon.
You have free articles remaining.
Tom is survived by brothers Joe (Cathy) Shoen of Texas, Paul (Ila) Shoen of Alaska, sister-in-law Yosiko of Missoula, sisters Rose (Everett) Edens of Florence, Agnes Shoen of Missoula, Margaret Stroble of Wyoming, stepson Pat Turner of Billings, stepdaughter Teresa, and son Mark of Georgia, two grandkids Willie and Marissa, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held for Tom on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Church on 420 Pine St. in Missoula at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow.