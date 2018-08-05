LARKSPUR, California — Former Missoula resident Thomas Mayborn Tomlinson died at his home in Larkspur, California, on June 6, 2018. Tom was born in Wisdom on Oct. 7, 1921, as the son of Harold Thomas Mayborn Tomlinson and Margaret Catherine O'Donnell Kenney, and brother of Donald Francis Tomlinson. He graduated from Franklin grade school in Missoula, and in 1939 from Missoula County High School.
Having learned to fly Ford Tri-Motors and Travelaire airplanes at Johnson Bell field, in January of 1940, he took a bus to the border at Sweet Grass, to join the Royal Canadian Air Force. He would eventually serve as Flight Instructor at Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. When the U.S. entered the war, Tom repatriated and joined the United States Marine Corps. After naval aviator training in Pensacola, he was sent to the Southwest Pacific and Guadalcanal to join Marine Fighting Squadron (VMF) 214, known as the "Swashbucklers." He flew F4F-Wildcats during their first combat tour based at Guadalcanal, and Corsairs during their second, from the Solomon and Russell Islands.
After the war, he returned to Missoula to attend Montana State University, while building a house on his own and helping his brother and father. He then went to Seattle, and later to Sausalito, where he built houses as a general contractor.
At the age of forty-five, he joined the Military Sea Transport Service, which after the Vietnam war became the Military Sealift Command. He served for over twenty years, in increasingly responsible positions, attaining the rank of Master Mariner. His tenure was on ships.
Thomas then retired to write of his adventures and the multitudes of individuals in whom he delighted. He first published The Canoe Club — two volumes about his experiences at sea. He then wrote Gate Five, a book about the "creative and bohemian Sausalito" he had known. When he was eighty-three, he wrote The Threadbare Buzzard: A Marine Fighter Pilot in WWII, which was published by Zenith Press. He dedicated it to the military men he had known: "They were saints, sinners, cowards, heroes, mountebanks, and men of high integrity. They were the washed and unwashed, the blessed and the damned. May they live forever in our memories."
Near the end of his life, Tom made breakfast every morning for his beloved wife Mary Belle, and several times a week he and his brother reminisced and told each other stories on the telephone. They both felt that odds were that they were going to pass on before their spouses. They told their wives every day how beautiful they were, and how much they loved them, so that they wouldn't forget. As Tom slipped into a coma in his final days, this man who had embraced life with all that he had, and who knew what was important in that life, was praying the "Hail Mary." When his brother Donald had died the previous year, his family had the thirty consecutive Gregorian Masses prayed for him by the Franciscan Capuchins, at missions across the world. Tom was moved by this, so when he passed away Don's wife Ruth arranged for the missionaries to offer Gregorian Masses for him.
Thomas' gifts to everyone around him were born of a generous heart, a deep soul, a bright intelligence, and a flamboyant courage. He laughed often at life's absurdities, while giving of himself, without remainder, to what was worthy of high seriousness. His example and constant reminder was that "Optimism rules the world!"
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and his wife Helen Spacek Tomlinson. He is survived by his wife Mary Belle Tomlinson; his step-son Larry Rowley (Claudette); his sister-in-law Ruth Tomlinson; his nieces and nephew Pat Corning (Nic), Elizabeth Tomlinson, and Jim Tomlinson (Cathleen O'Callaghan); his great-nieces and nephew Kristen Corning Bedford (Slade), Lauren Corning Grupp (Titus), Joseph Thiebes (Julia); and Cara Tomlinson; and by their children Liam Bedford, Theo Bedford, Sloane Grupp, and Leila Thiebes.
They can all rest in the assurance of his soul's immortal love — for love is who he is.