MISSOULA — Thomas Messina II was born on April 9, 1967, descendant of Thomas and Sandra Messina in Detroit, Michigan. He passed away on Jan. 21, 2020, in Missoula.
Tommy lived in Michigan until 1973 and worked as a machine operator at MNP Corp. After moving to Potomac, MT, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, rafting, fishing, and manufacturing ammunition. Tommy was a family man and a great friend, always helping those in need. He was a mechanic and handyman that could fix just about anything. His last selfless gift saved three other lives.
Tommy lived life graciously with his spouse of 20+ yrs. Wendy Johnson, son Dominic, step-daughter Brittany and grandkids, Michael and Cierra. Brother Tony Messina, Aunts and Uncles Gina Marie Messina, Joan (Tim) Fallon, Michelle (Sam) Parker, Denise (Mark) Hebert, Diane (Ron) Briggs, Donna (Jeff) Ployhar, Tommy (Patty) Conley, and Cousin Jason Conley. Numerous cousins. Life friend (dog) Toby. He was preceded by brother Frank and cousins Lou, Michael, and Kenny.
The celebration will be at Revive Church 2811 Latimer on Monday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.