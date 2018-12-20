MISSOULA — Thomas Michael Robinson, 88, died in his home in Missoula, on Dec. 13, 2018, in the loving care of his family.
He was born May 7, 1930, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Thomas Murray and Beverly Juanita Robinson.
Tom attended Oklahoma Military Academy, played football for the University of Oklahoma, then served in Alaska as an officer in the U.S. Army.
In addition to several diversified business pursuits, Tom had a long career as an oil and gas landman in the Rocky Mountain Region. His favored accomplishment was a mountain home development in southern Colorado, known as Ptarmigan Meadows.
Tom served in the Presbyterian Church’s Presbyteries of Denver and Cortez, Colorado, was a Rotarian, and, as a bridge player, he achieved Bronze Life Master certification. He loved to hunt and fish and was always trying to improve his golf game.
Tom is survived by his sister, D’Arline Crawford, Farmington, New Mexico, his daughter, Michele Navarro, Gilroy, California, and two sons, Ford Murray Robinson, Las Vegas, Nevada, and John Michael Robinson, Missoula. He has six grandchildren: Rio, Jayson, Jessica, Peter, Catherine, Greta.
We lovingly remember Tom as the jovial man in the crowd. His wit, optimism, and encouraging insight uplifted those who knew him, and those who loved him.
Cremation is under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies. The family plans to gather privately in his memory at a later date. If desired, donations in Tom’s honor can be made to Ducks Unlimited or another charity of your choosing.