BILLINGS — Thomas Morin was born on March 15, 1952 to parents Leo and Marie Morin. He died on Feb. 21, 2020.

Tom served in the US Navy and afterwards was an independent painter.

Tom is survived by his son Mathew; brothers: Richard, Donald, Robert, Steven and Douglas and sister, Judy Stenberg.

Service will be held at a later date.

