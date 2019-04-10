MISSOULA — Thomas Breum was born to Ellen and Chris Breum in Mount Vernon, Washington, on Dec. 30, 1933. He was raised with his family in Stanwood, Washington, where he attended school graduating in June of 1952. He then attended Central Washington University for two years. In 1954, he enlisted in the United States army and upon completion of his basic training he was transferred to Furth, Germany with the heavy motor company of the 39th Infantry Division where he completed his tour of duty. Upon being discharged in 1956, he entered the University of Washington where he spent the next five years earning a bachelor's degree in forest products. In August of 1959, he married Arlene Wersen. Upon graduation, he was employed by Champion International in Seattle, Washington. He was then transferred to Hoquiam, Washington, back to Seattle, then to Waycross, Georgia, and finally to Missoula, Montana, where he managed the plywood plant in Bonner until 1993 when he retired after 37 years with Champion.
He is survived by his wife Arlene, daughter Elizabeth and husband Steve, son Scott and wife Anne, and four grandchildren: Marissa, Serina, Shane and Lisa.