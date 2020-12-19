Thomas Richard Miller

MISSOULA — "Moose" passed away Nov. 6, after a long struggle with colon cancer. Moose was born July 17, 1944, to Mary Cleary and Leslie "Moose" Ward Miller. Moose grew up with four siblings. Moose was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.
Moose attended St. John the Evangelist School and James Hillhouse High School in New Haven. He spent his childhood with friends Joe and Alfonse, with whom he shared many adventures. Despite struggling with asthma, he loved the outdoors and was an accomplished ice skater and water skier.
In 1964, Moose started the IBEW apprentice program and was a proud member of Local 90 in New Haven, Connecticut. In the summer of 1997, Moose rode the Greyhound west to Everett, Washington. Arriving at the local union hall in search of work, he not only found work but a lifelong friend with whom he would spend the next several years crisscrossing the U.S. Making it to Maui to work, he enjoyed spending his spare time working on his tan. In 2003, Moose retired and moved to Missoula where he made numerous friends. Reminiscing days before his passing, he reflected on Montana, simply saying "it was a good move."
You could catch him reading a good book daily. He had great appreciation for history. He was fascinated with and admired Lewis & Clark's courage. Moose had a dry sense of humor and loved a good story. He was always in search of the superb Italian meal. Expecting perfection, he was not bashful to reject his meal if it underwhelmed him. Moose walked thousands of miles around town, taking in the beauty of Montana.
Moose leaves behind a few family members, numerous friends and two staff members from the local lounge. Thank you to Bruce, Dominick and Dave Nagel for assisting and being a good friend. A special thank you to Carrie for holding Moose's hand as he entered the waiting arms of Our Heavenly Father.
In honor of Moose, a celebration will take place every year on July 17 at the Sunrise Saloon. At Moose's request, his ashes were split between the running Clark Fork River and the beautiful Montana Mountains.
Salute Moose! We love you.
