Thomas Richard Miller

MISSOULA — "Moose" passed away Nov. 6, after a long struggle with colon cancer. Moose was born July 17, 1944, to Mary Cleary and Leslie "Moose" Ward Miller. Moose grew up with four siblings. Moose was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.

Moose attended St. John the Evangelist School and James Hillhouse High School in New Haven. He spent his childhood with friends Joe and Alfonse, with whom he shared many adventures. Despite struggling with asthma, he loved the outdoors and was an accomplished ice skater and water skier.

In 1964, Moose started the IBEW apprentice program and was a proud member of Local 90 in New Haven, Connecticut. In the summer of 1997, Moose rode the Greyhound west to Everett, Washington. Arriving at the local union hall in search of work, he not only found work but a lifelong friend with whom he would spend the next several years crisscrossing the U.S. Making it to Maui to work, he enjoyed spending his spare time working on his tan. In 2003, Moose retired and moved to Missoula where he made numerous friends. Reminiscing days before his passing, he reflected on Montana, simply saying "it was a good move."