Thomas (Tom) Frame

Thomas (Tom) Frame died Jan. 22 at St. Patrick's hospital in Missoula, MT. Tom was born Aug. 26, 1931 in Kane, Wyoming to George and Beulah Frame. He grew up with seven brothers and a sister; swimming, fishing and hunting the banks of the Bighorn River. Tom's love for nature and the mountains began on that river, continuing every day of his life.

Tom left school at an early age to work at a local ranch to help support his family, where he stayed until he was drafted into the Army to serve during the Korean War. Tom, a proud Veteran, loved to don his Korean War Veteran ball cap before heading to town. He thoroughly loved receiving his Veteran discount at Home Depot.

After completing his service in the Army, Tom returned home to work as a roughneck in the oil fields and a ground man on powerlines. It was during this time that Tom met the love of his life, Evelyn Christensen, and they married in May 1956.