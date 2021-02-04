Thomas (Tom) Frame
Thomas (Tom) Frame died Jan. 22 at St. Patrick's hospital in Missoula, MT. Tom was born Aug. 26, 1931 in Kane, Wyoming to George and Beulah Frame. He grew up with seven brothers and a sister; swimming, fishing and hunting the banks of the Bighorn River. Tom's love for nature and the mountains began on that river, continuing every day of his life.
Tom left school at an early age to work at a local ranch to help support his family, where he stayed until he was drafted into the Army to serve during the Korean War. Tom, a proud Veteran, loved to don his Korean War Veteran ball cap before heading to town. He thoroughly loved receiving his Veteran discount at Home Depot.
After completing his service in the Army, Tom returned home to work as a roughneck in the oil fields and a ground man on powerlines. It was during this time that Tom met the love of his life, Evelyn Christensen, and they married in May 1956.
Tom and Evelyn enjoyed the construction life of traveling the country building powerlines, which eventually changed to building roads and highways as a project superintendent all over the Northwest. Daughter April was born in Wyoming, followed by sons Kevin and Ronnie both born in Missoula. Tom and Evelyn settled in Missoula, where he went to work for Harold Morgenstern, who he considered one of the finest men in the world.
Tom loved watching his children and grandchildren grow and participate in school and sports. Avid Griz fans, Tom and Evelyn became Century Club members in the mid-1960's. Having the
privilege to watch his grandson Colt play in the Washington Grizzly Stadium and two National
Championships, along with winning one championship, were in his words “one of the best times of my life”.
Tom is preceded in death by his mom and dad, Beulah and George, infant son Ronnie, brothers Charlie, Elmer, Glenn and Hugh, and sister Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn of 64 years, daughter April (Todd) Palmer, son Kevin (GerriAnn) Frame, grandchildren Colt (Erika) Palmer, Jordan (Alex) Palmer, and great grandchildren C.j., Ayla and Jade Palmer, brothers Ralph, Dave and Warren Frame.
No funeral service will be held at this time but a memorial is planned for August 2021. A date and location will be announced at a later date.