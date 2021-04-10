Thomas “Tom” Strauss Lehman

Thomas “Tom” Strauss Lehman, 84, of Missoula, passed-away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

He was born on February 4, 1937, in Chicago, IL to Lawrence and Sue Lehman. Tom was raised in Colorado and chose Montana as his best last place. He graduated from Colorado A & M in 1960 then managed the family ranch in Ennis until it sold in 1967. He then moved to Bozeman where he was involved in many successful businesses and was well known for helping Gary Tschache invent the Montana Turd Bird. Tom also wrote a great joke book with his son Randy.

Tom married Judy Comstock in 1996 then moved to their retirement home in Seeley Lake in 1998 and later to Missoula in 2006. He and Judy enjoyed 27 years of traveling the world, golfing, visiting family and friends and chasing grandkids around. They loved to snowmobile, 4-wheel and spend time at the cabin. Tom loved his cigars, Crown Royal, his country, patriotic flag ceremonies around the campfire, old country music and a good cribbage game.