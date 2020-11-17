 Skip to main content
Thomas “Tommy” Micheletto

MISSOULA — Thomas “Tommy” Micheletto passed peacefully on Sunday at St. Pat’s after a short illness. He is preceded in death by his son Chadney “Chad” Micheletto who passed on Oct. 20, 2020. He is survived by wife Loni Micheletto (Hansen), daughter Tara and her husband Wayne, parents Tom and Leila (Babe) Micheletto along with grandchildren Preston, Racquel, Kaydence, and Branna, great-grandchild Easton, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and numerous family and friends.

He had a love of fashion all his own and an extensive Bermuda shorts collection that he was quite proud to wear in good weather. He was always up to spend time with friends and family as both were very important to him. He will be greatly missed by many.

