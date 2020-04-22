Thomas W. Mensing

Participating in church and community were cornerstones of Tom’s life, while serving on boards and committees, Tom was given a number of titles (most of them complimentary). The titles he most valued were “Dad” and “Granddad”. He treasured the years watching his sons and grandsons grow and become men with whom he was well pleased and proud to call friends.

Tom was grateful for many things and to many people whom he was acquainted with, became friends with, worked with, worshiped with, and loved. He expressed gratefulness to:

• His Mom and Dad who gave him a wonderful childhood and provided his base for faith.

• Karen his first love, who gave him love, companionship, earnest friendship, and taught him generosity, compassion and how to love, all the time strengthening his faith.

• His sons, (Jeff and Mark) grandsons, (Thomas and Carter) and his marvelous daughter-in-law (Deni) who has given him so much hope, joy and love.

• Joyce, who gave him understanding, the gift of warm friendship, the gift of companionship and the gift of loving and being loved.