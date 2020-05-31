× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thomas Walsh Rollins, originally of Missoula passed away in his sleep at his home in Washington D.C. The cause of death was that, after 88 years, he simply stopped breathing. Tom is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary M. Rollins of Washington, D.C., and his son, Thomas M. Rollins, his daughter-in-law, Victoria, and his grandchildren, Tom and Kay Rollins, all of McLean, Virginia. His other son, Theodore A. Rollins, pre-deceased him.

Tom was defined by his Montana roots and his love for oil and gas exploration. As a Montanan, he loved to fish for trout and to hunt for game birds. He once suggested that his passions for fishing, hunting, and petroleum exploration were linked – all were outdoors, and each required him to figure out how nature had hidden its prizes before he could harvest them.

Tom left Montana when he was 18 to attend his beloved Colorado School of Mines, where he played varsity baseball and basketball, serving as captain of the basketball team as a senior. He received his degree in Geological Engineering in 1953. He and Mary married in 1954, and Tom then served honorably for two years as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, mapping the geology surrounding the Panama Canal. As with so many of his Korean War-era fellow veterans, he loved his country.