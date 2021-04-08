Thursday, April 8, 2021

Virginia Louise Hoselton

HAMILTON - Virginia Louise Hoselton, 83, of Hamilton passed away April 5, 2021, at the BeeHive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Harold Paul Branch

VICTOR - Harold Paul Branch, 92, of Victor died April 6, 2021, at the West Hills Assisted Living in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Opal Y. Mehus

MISSOULA - Opal Y. Mehus, 92, of Missoula died at Grizzly Peak on April 1, 2021. In order to view the full obituary, please go to sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Karen S. Grenager

ST. REGIS - Karen S. Grenager, 64, of St. Regis passed away at home on April 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.