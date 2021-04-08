 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday, April 8, 2021
0 comments

Thursday, April 8, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia Louise Hoselton

HAMILTON - Virginia Louise Hoselton, 83, of Hamilton passed away April 5, 2021, at the BeeHive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Harold Paul Branch

VICTOR - Harold Paul Branch, 92, of Victor died April 6, 2021, at the West Hills Assisted Living in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Opal Y. Mehus

MISSOULA - Opal Y. Mehus, 92, of Missoula died at Grizzly Peak on April 1, 2021. In order to view the full obituary, please go to sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Karen S. Grenager

ST. REGIS - Karen S. Grenager, 64, of St. Regis passed away at home on April 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

David F. Nicoson

STEVENSVILLE - David F. Nicoson, 68, of Stevensville died at home on April 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News