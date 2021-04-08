Thursday, April 8, 2021

Virginia Louise Hoselton
HAMILTON - Virginia Louise Hoselton, 83, of Hamilton passed away April 5, 2021, at the BeeHive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Harold Paul Branch
VICTOR - Harold Paul Branch, 92, of Victor died April 6, 2021, at the West Hills Assisted Living in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Opal Y. Mehus
MISSOULA - Opal Y. Mehus, 92, of Missoula died at Grizzly Peak on April 1, 2021. In order to view the full obituary, please go to sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Karen S. Grenager
ST. REGIS - Karen S. Grenager, 64, of St. Regis passed away at home on April 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
David F. Nicoson
STEVENSVILLE - David F. Nicoson, 68, of Stevensville died at home on April 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.