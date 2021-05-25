Tiffani June Milligan
Tiffani was born July 8, 1967 in Missoula to Jim and Rita Milligan and passed away May 19th unexpectedly due to a heart attack. Tiffani was a daughter, sister, friend to many and a loving mother.
She attended Bonner Elementary and went on to graduate from Hellgate High in 1985. Tiffani was kind, compassionate, generous, and always volunteering to help out when needed or just sit and listen when a friend needed a shoulder to cry on. Her kind heart and gentle nature drew people to her as she never had a shortage of friends.
Tiffani had several hobbies that kept her busy. She could mix up a mean batch of moonshine and turn around the next day and can carrots harvested from her amazing garden. She loved to go huckleberry picking and rave about her secret spot, promising to take you there- "blindfolded". Her favorite holiday was St. Patrick's Day, and she was a champ at gathering friends for get togethers. Being with the ones she loved, and the ones who loved her back is what was most important to her and made her happiest.
Tiffani accomplished many things in her life, but no one can argue that her greatest achievement was her son RJ. She raised him right, and did an outstanding job. No mother has ever been prouder of their child than her. She was always there cheering on RJ throughout his many endeavors...always his "biggest fan". RJ is a reflection of his mother. A job well done. Pure grace and dignity.
Tiffani is survived by her beloved son RJ, precious dog Molly and equally loved Aunts Roxi, Sheila and Cindy. She is also survived by her sister Staci Jordan, parents Jim and Rita Milligan and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tiffani lived in Bismark, North Dakota for about 25 years and I know she leaves behind an extensive group of dear friends who were like family. It brings comfort to Tiffani's family and friends that she is now embraced in the loving arms of her Aunt Tammy and Grandma June.
Thank you Tiff for the impact you've had on our lives, making it rich with love, friendship and compassion. Fly high sweet angel.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up to benefit RJ. (Tiffani Milligan Memorial Fund to benefit RJ Hentz)
Celebration of Life on Wednesday 26th, from 2-4 pm at KettleHouse Brewery in Bonner.