Tiffani June Milligan

Tiffani was born July 8, 1967 in Missoula to Jim and Rita Milligan and passed away May 19th unexpectedly due to a heart attack. Tiffani was a daughter, sister, friend to many and a loving mother.

She attended Bonner Elementary and went on to graduate from Hellgate High in 1985. Tiffani was kind, compassionate, generous, and always volunteering to help out when needed or just sit and listen when a friend needed a shoulder to cry on. Her kind heart and gentle nature drew people to her as she never had a shortage of friends.

Tiffani had several hobbies that kept her busy. She could mix up a mean batch of moonshine and turn around the next day and can carrots harvested from her amazing garden. She loved to go huckleberry picking and rave about her secret spot, promising to take you there- "blindfolded". Her favorite holiday was St. Patrick's Day, and she was a champ at gathering friends for get togethers. Being with the ones she loved, and the ones who loved her back is what was most important to her and made her happiest.