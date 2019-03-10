MISSOULA — Tillman Zeene “Red” Harper passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2019. Friends and family miss his kind heart and easy smile already.
Red was born on October 9, 1928, to Arthur and Lilly Harper in Altmont, North Dakota. He married Janet Hill on July 27, 1952, and they raised five children, Corinne Gould (Randy), Diane Gasseling (Ken), Susan Harper-Whalen, Steve Harper (Monica), and Cheryl Harper.
Red’s career included service in the Air Force and 36 years with Mountain Bell. Red retired a bit early and he and Jan started the second phase of their adventurous lives together as they traveled in their motor home throughout the West including several weeks camping on the Baja. They later enjoyed their winter home in Yuma, Arizona, including countless hours spent exploring the desert in their dune buggy. In Arizona, Red picked up the game of golf at the age of 65 and it quickly became one of his favorite pastimes. At the age of 90, he was still golfing five days each week with his golf buddies and insisted on walking the course — no cart for him!
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Wayne Harper, Naomi Manley, and Milton Harper. Red is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet Harper, his five children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
At Red’s request, there will be no service. His wish is that friends and family will find time to share fond memories and take the time to enjoy one another. Later this summer, the family will gather for Red’s internment at the Missoula Veterans Cemetery.