HAMILTON — Tim was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Feb. 13, 1951.

He attended Helena Cathedral and Saint Joseph grade schools. He attended Loyola and Sentinel High Schools. He went to Carroll College and U of M graduating with a degree in Education. He taught one year at St. Anthony's Grade School before pursuing a Master's Degree in Psychology.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Later, he worked for a contractor hauling mail. He soon bid on his own USPS contract, becoming a contract driver himself. After driving for years, he started his own delivery business called Norm's Delivery, hauling freight between Missoula and Hamilton. Retiring in 2013, he lived in Hamilton with his wife Paula until death on Feb. 14, 2020, one day after his 69th birthday.

His mother Laura, his father Bill and his sister Margaret all preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Paula, his brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Yevon, his children, Bill and Christine and their spouses Jenny and Spencer, three grandchildren, Jaeda, Cora June and Elliot Sharon as well as several nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church on Hattie Lane in Hamilton.

To plant a tree in memory of Tim Norman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.