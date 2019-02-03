HAMILTON — Tim Patterson died Jan. 16, 2019, just short of his 84th birthday. He was born in Peoche, Nevada, to John E. Patterson and Cuma Vanilla Cooper, on March 15, 1935.
Tim graduated high school in Ely, Nevada. During his summers in high school Tim painted dinosaurs on billboards for Sinclair Oil across the state of South Dakota.
Tim boxed in the lightweight division while attending college at Brigham Young University, was a golden glove boxer and boxed for the U.S. Army Team. After college he joined the Army as a paratrooper, received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and trained in Panama for the Korean War; received an honorable discharge after eight years of service.
After leaving the Army Tim lived in Mexico prior to moving to Seattle working for Boeing, then moved to Arizona to work for Kennecott Copper Company as a foreman for 30 years. This is where he met his wife, Ruby Frances Patterson, and was married to her for 55 years until she passed away in 2014. Tim and Ruby had three children together, Sandra Lynn Koepke, in Scottsdale, Arizona, Gregory Scott Patterson, in Roseburg, Oregon, and Peggy Yvonne Dunagan, in Hamilton.
Tim lived with Ruby in Globe, Arizona, until 1984, then they moved to Forest Lakes, Arizona, and bought a convenience store, gas station, laundromat and post office. After building this business up they sold it and bought Tim’s family ranch in Hamilton in 1987, where he spent the rest of his life.
Throughout his life Tim enjoyed activity of the mind and exercise of the body; he preached the virtue of hard work. Tim was known by all to be wise and witty. Tim lived his life devoted to his family, he was a hard worker in everything he endeavored and had a love for animals and nature.
Tim had three children, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Our beloved father and grandfather farewell.
Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.