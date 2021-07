Timothy passed away at the VA Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He is predeceased by his parents, Fred and Dolores, and his brothers, Tom, Richard, and Michael. Tim leaves behind his wife of 36 years, 2 children, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Tim's memorial service will be held August 6 at 1:00 at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery followed by a Celebration at Franklin Park.