Timothy Francis Bitz

On April 8, 2023, Timothy Francis Bitz passed away at Valle Vista Manor, after a short stay. Tim was born on April 13, 1942 in Oneida, New York, son of Clarence and Suzanne Bitz. At the age of 17, Tim joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served as an aircraft mechanic. Serving in the Air Force brought him to Montana, and a short stay in Long Beach, CA. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Montana.

During his career, he worked as a mechanic at Wakley Dodge for a short time and moved up to service manager. He would continue his service manager position at Missoula Imports, Bruce Peterson Honda and Flanagan's. Tim was owner/operator of Master Tune for a period of time. He also worked for a short period as a CNC machine operator in Minnesota, before moving back to Montana and spending his last years in the little town of Denton.

He loved his career, the people he worked with, and the ability to help others learn. Tim was happiest at home, where he prided himself in having the best cared for yard on the block. His work ethic was to be admired. Ever the gentleman, he treated everyone with respect and was always willing to lend a helping hand. We will miss his sense of humor, his laugh and the smile he always greeted you with.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judith Hogan; brother, Clarence Thomas Bitz. He is survived by his loving wife, Mavis; his sister and her husband, Carol and Tom Geer; his daughters and their families, Darlene Troutwine, Bonnie Kennick, Debbie Haberlock and Brenda Peyton; his stepchildren and families, Dan Swensen and Laura Stainbrook.

At Tim's request, no services are planned.