MISSOULA — Tim Green 75, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at his home, from Kidney failure and Diabetes.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1942, in Los Angeles, California, and was adopted by Isabel Moore and Ralph Green. He graduated from Superior High School in 1960 and joined the United States Marine Corp in December of 1962 achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was honorably discharged in December of 1966 with the Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expedition Medal, National Defense Medal and M-14 Rifle Expert Badge. His unit was one of the first units to be deployed for combat operations in Vietnam and was involved in some of the most secret and now historic missions.
Tim worked as the Parts Department Manager and Driver for Rangitsch Brothers for over 30 years. He also worked and enjoyed being a cross-country truck driver. During that time, he also worked as a professional hunting and fishing guide for Howard and Steve Copenhaver in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Tim cherished his time in the wilderness and was truly at home on his beloved horses. He enjoyed riding with friends and family and his dog, Zeb. Tim also taught packing classes with Smoke Elser for many years and cherished Smoke’s friendship.
Tim married Kaye Happe in 1967 and they had one daughter, Dena. He married Betty Lande in 1987 and stayed by her bedside until her death in 2007. Tim married Leanna in 2008 and enjoyed his life with her in their home in Missoula until his death.
Tim enjoyed his horses, riding with friends and family, dogs and classical (easy listening) music. He mentored many people in his life and never had anything bad to say about anyone. He would do anything for family and friends and always new when someone needed help. Tim was very proud to be on the Missoula Cowboy Polo Team which became the most winning team and received national recognition, resulting in teams from all over the country wanting to come to Montana to play them.
He is survived by his wife, Leanna, Missoula. Daughter, Dena Green (Alex) Austin, Texas. Step children Tracy (Chaille), Christie (Brian), Steven and Jeremy. Pam (Gerald) of Missoula. Stepson Brian (Dusty), Troy. His brothers, Gaylord (Marsha) Green, Terry (Claire) Wayman, Todd (Joyce) Green, & Quayne Green. His sisters, Shirley (Chuck) Cannon and Kimbra (Randy) Huenergardt. 13 Grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Tim’s family would like to thank the Dialysis Unit, Hospice of Missoula, Veteran’s Administration and Dr. Susan Selbach for their kindness and care.
Celebration of Life for Tim will be held Wednesday, August 15 at Veterans Memorial Rose Park 700 Brooks St. in Missoula, from 6-8 p.m.