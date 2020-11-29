MISSOULA - Timothy L. St. Hilaire exited this world on Nov. 22, 2020 much the same way he had lived: smiling, a mischievous twinkle in his eyes, and surrounded by love. Tim was the fourth of eight children born to Leo and Helen St. Hilaire on Dec. 31, 1932 in the Yakima Valley, where he lived almost his entire life. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Alice and Lucy, brothers Jim and Tom, and by his wife Marge.

Tim graduated from Marquette High School in 1951, left his father’s farm to attend Seattle University, then enlisted in the Coast Guard when the Korean War broke out. His enthusiasm for travel sparked when his tiny ship sailed across the vast ocean for a few weeks in Guam and Japan, although he spent the majority of his service repainting the side of the ship and doing lighthouse duty off the Olympic Peninsula. He saved his money, returned home, bought a ’41 Chevrolet Sedan with his brother and began farming. He joined a Catholics Singles group where he met his future wife, Margaret Hattrick, but he had to convince her he wasn’t as “fast” as he looked. He wooed her and her protective parents, enthusiastically married, and quickly brought five children into the world.