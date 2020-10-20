MISSOULA — Timothy Victor Grogan, 71, of Missoula, passed away peacefully Oct. 12, 2020 at his home.

Tim was born on Aug. 2, 1949, in Sitka, Alaska, to Victor and Dorothy Grogan. His family moved back to Missoula when he was 9 months old. Tim attended Willard grade school and graduated from Hellgate High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served in Vietnam as a hospital corpsman. After his service, Tim returned to Missoula.

On June 10, 1977, he married the love of his life, Laurie Jean Grogan. They had two sons, Michael Timothy and Kyle Jennings.

Tim was a union carpenter and had a successful career working for Structural Systems, Inc. A loving husband, father and papa, he was devoted to his family and friends. Tim enjoyed being involved in family functions, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and doing home projects with his sons. He loved traveling, working in his yard and on his home. There was always a smile on his face. Tim had a great sense of humor and was a joy to be around. He is loved and will be dearly missed.