SOMERS - Todd (Theodore) A. Schlapfer died peacefully at home in Somers on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the age of 73. Todd had been diagnosed with a degenerative neurological disorder in 2018.

Todd is survived by his wife, two children, a granddaughter and three siblings. He is preceded in death by his loving parents.

Todd was born Sept. 2, 1947 in Quincy, California. His family moved about the country with the Forest Service and Todd graduated high school in Custer, South Dakota in 1965 and went on to complete a degree in Natural Resource Conservation/Forestry from the University of Montana in 1970. During his University years, Todd proudly achieved Conscientious Objector (CO) status during the Vietnam War era and counseled future draftees of their options. Post-graduation he became an associate director of an environmental education foundation in the Swan Valley of Western Montana, where he met his future wife. At age 32 he went on to study Naturopathic Medicine and graduated with his N.D. doctorate degree from NCNM in 1983.

He had a clinical practice of nearly three decades in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. As a close colleague has written: