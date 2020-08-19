× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Todd Vickers Lester, 66, died Friday, Aug. 15, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital, only one week past his 40th wedding anniversary. Todd was born Sept. 2, 1953 in Phoenix, Arizona to Ralph and Marybelle Lester. He lived his first 42 years in Phoenix until he discovered Montana at which time, he promptly told his family “We must move to God’s country”. And so we did in 1996.

Todd is survived by his wife Debbie, children James (Jordan) Lester, Bethany (Levon) Carey and Sarah (Christopher Brunkhorst) Lester. Grandchildren Emme and Micah Carey and Abraham and Eleanor Lester, brother RJ Lester and stepmother, Arline Lester.

He was a smooth salesman and worked in industrial sales all of his life before retirement in 2013.

Todd was a gifted musician and played his pianos daily. He dearly loved every brewery in Missoula that hosted local music. He and Debbie could be found enjoying a beer and music every week. A good song would reduce him to tears and he loved talking music and guitars with all of the musicians.

Todd was a gifted athlete and played tennis on his Phoenix College team as captain and number one player. He loved basketball too and never saw a shot he didn’t like. He could play for hours at a time and the spring in his jump carried him to great heights.