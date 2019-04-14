MISSOULA — Tom Dempsey, 76, passed away in the early morning hours of April 7, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at home.
He was born July 24, 1942, in Shelby to Lawrence A. and M. June Dempsey. As a young boy he lived in western Montana and moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where he graduated from high school. He grew up as a farmer and a logger. He joined the Navy in 1964 as a Radioman and was honorably discharged in 1968.
He spent a lifetime pursuing the love of art and music. His two lifetime careers were in the fields of design of buildings and fine art and playing dance music.
He came from a family of five siblings: Kenneth Dempsey of Snohomish, Washington, Leona Geldrich of Kalispell, Pat Baker of Columbia Falls, and Nancy Simmons of Everett Washington. He has two children: Larry Alan Dempsey and Carmen Rene Smith. He has two grandchildren: Booker and Cassidi with step-daughter Bobbi Jo and son-in-law, Tyler Perkins and numerous nieces and nephews.
He met the love of his life in 2003 Judy Seger and together they joined their musical talents with the name of Hav2Pla Accordion Duo and have shared their musical talents playing for audiences and dances all around Montana, Idaho and Canada.
There are no services scheduled. Tom wants to be remembered as ‘The poor little rich boy that has left more in this world than he has taken. Donations in Tom’s name can be made to the Missoula Humane Society of Western Montana or the American Kidney Fund.