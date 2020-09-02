BOZEMAN — Tom Duffy, the owner of Excel Drilling and Bozeman Hot Springs gave his life in a helicopter crash while fighting fires in Oregon on Aug. 24, 2020. He was 40 years old and died a hero. Anyone who knew Tom knew he was larger than life, both in stature (6'10") and in everything he did. When God opened a door he didn't walk, he ran.

Tom was born and raised in Bozeman. He attended Mount Ellis Elementary, Mount Ellis Academy and then played basketball for the Bobcats at Montana State University. As a sophomore, Tom led the Big Sky Conference in blocked shots and the team in 3-point field goal percentage. He did this while missing half the conference games because, as a Seventh-day Adventist, Tom observed the Sabbath from sundown Friday until sundown Saturday. Through that entire time, he kept God by his side and let Him lead wherever he needed to go. Tom was big but God is bigger. Tom was easy to like with his big smile and infectious laugh. It was not uncommon to see Tom on the phone working through an employee's personal life issue or talking to a new friend whom he met while working on his never-ending projects. His dreams and aspirations were as big as he was.