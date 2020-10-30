MISSOULA — It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that Tommy Barnett passed away on Oct. 23, 2020 after an admirable battle against brittle diabetes that he suffered from since a toddler and cancer that was diagnosed a year ago.
Tommy was born on Sept. 13, 1977 to Willie Mace and Howard Barnett in Decatur, Alabama. Before he was age one, the family returned to Missoula where he lived the remainder of his life.
Tommy had friends worldwide and was loved by many. He was a compassionate and caring soul and an excellent gift giver. He loved animals deeply and left behind four rabbits and a hamster. He was also a talented writer and artist and created his own comic books. He was a serious toy collector and loved to shop.
Tommy discovered video games at a young age, and they quickly became his passion. He was an excellent player and would often spend hours or even days playing people on all continents. Two of his gamer friends even traveled from Pennsylvania to meet him in person which obviously made him incredibly happy!
Tommy is survived by his mother and stepfather, Chris and Willie Turner; sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and David Greytak; brother Casey Clevenger; nieces Amber and Lauren; his uncle Gary Mace and aunt Julie; and cousins Kelly and Tyler. Also, his best friend, Kari Briggs; and many more friends and family. Last but not least, the love of his life, Matthew Coenen.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas S. and Bette Mace; and brother-in-law, Robert Quade, Jr.
A special thank you to Tommy’s care team at Montana Cancer Center and St. Patrick Providence Hospital; and to everyone who donated money to help with expenses. Your kindness is what is getting us through this terrible time.
There will be a celebration of life held in a Missoula park next summer. An announcement will be posted.
Tommy….my darling son….I love you with all my heart, may the force be with you.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to AniMeals or your favorite animal shelter.
