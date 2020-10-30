MISSOULA — It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that Tommy Barnett passed away on Oct. 23, 2020 after an admirable battle against brittle diabetes that he suffered from since a toddler and cancer that was diagnosed a year ago.

Tommy was born on Sept. 13, 1977 to Willie Mace and Howard Barnett in Decatur, Alabama. Before he was age one, the family returned to Missoula where he lived the remainder of his life.

Tommy had friends worldwide and was loved by many. He was a compassionate and caring soul and an excellent gift giver. He loved animals deeply and left behind four rabbits and a hamster. He was also a talented writer and artist and created his own comic books. He was a serious toy collector and loved to shop.

Tommy discovered video games at a young age, and they quickly became his passion. He was an excellent player and would often spend hours or even days playing people on all continents. Two of his gamer friends even traveled from Pennsylvania to meet him in person which obviously made him incredibly happy!