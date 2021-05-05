Toria Niemeyer Rice

The heavens have gained the brightest, most beautiful angel who ever walked through those gates. Toria Niemeyer Rice passed away May 1, 2021, due to complications from surgery. Tori will always be remembered for her warm, welcoming nature, ready-to-help attitude, and her unending courage and loyalty.

Tori was born Aug. 25, 1982, in Colorado Springs. At the age of seven, her family moved to Butte where she grew up, graduating from Butte Central High School. Tori was always proud of her hometown and her “Butte Tough” attitude served her well throughout her adult life.

After a brief stint at Montana Tech, Tori joined the United States Air Force where she attained the rank of staff sergeant, serving as a Command and Control Battle Operations Manager. In her position, she worked with top commanders and members of Congress and was honored to meet one past and two sitting presidents: Clinton, Bush and Obama. She was stationed in Alaska, Idaho and New York, as well as Iraq and Qatar.

After 10 years of service, Tori left the military in order to raise her two daughters. She returned to Butte and worked for Community, Counseling and Correctional Services as a drill instructor at the Treasure State Correctional Training Center.