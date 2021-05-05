Toria Niemeyer Rice
The heavens have gained the brightest, most beautiful angel who ever walked through those gates. Toria Niemeyer Rice passed away May 1, 2021, due to complications from surgery. Tori will always be remembered for her warm, welcoming nature, ready-to-help attitude, and her unending courage and loyalty.
Tori was born Aug. 25, 1982, in Colorado Springs. At the age of seven, her family moved to Butte where she grew up, graduating from Butte Central High School. Tori was always proud of her hometown and her “Butte Tough” attitude served her well throughout her adult life.
After a brief stint at Montana Tech, Tori joined the United States Air Force where she attained the rank of staff sergeant, serving as a Command and Control Battle Operations Manager. In her position, she worked with top commanders and members of Congress and was honored to meet one past and two sitting presidents: Clinton, Bush and Obama. She was stationed in Alaska, Idaho and New York, as well as Iraq and Qatar.
After 10 years of service, Tori left the military in order to raise her two daughters. She returned to Butte and worked for Community, Counseling and Correctional Services as a drill instructor at the Treasure State Correctional Training Center.
After meeting the love of her life, Mike Rice, Tori moved to Bozeman. They married in 2016. Their mutual love of the outdoors inspired many happy camping trips and dirt-bike adventures through the mountains of Montana.
Tori mastered many skills, and utilized her artistic abilities and love of all things natural to create jewelry and acrylic paintings. She owned her own business and was exploring a new venture at the time of her passing. She was a devoted parent and very proud of her daughters.
Tori was predeceased by her father, Eddy Nelson; grandparents Bill Niemeyer, Dave and Jesse Nelson, and Bill and Leatta Fink; mother-in-law Julie Rice; and uncle Billy Niemeyer.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Rice; children Jada and Jenna Henrich; parents Barb and Joe Fink; sister Muiria Armstrong; grandmother Thelma Niemeyer; aunts and uncles Nancy (Jim) Eastham and Del (Judy) Niemeyer, and Gloria Long; father-in-law Rick Rice; and grandparents-in-law Marge and Alex Glasoe. She is also survived by niece Milly Titus, nephews Mason DeLaCruz and Gage Armstrong, and numerous cousins.
Outdoor services will be held at 1 p.m. May 15 on the farm at 7475 Amsterdam Road, Manhattan, MT. Space is ample but seating is limited; please bring your own chairs.