MISSOULA — Beloved Tracy A. Vandewall made her transition and gained her angel wings on Sept. 29, 2019.
Tracy was born to Jack Alfred Young and Roseann Standley Young on Oct. 24, 1956, in beautiful Missoula; a place she cherished all of her life.
Tracy could succeed in anything she set her mind to and became an accomplished seamstress early in life and an incredible interior designer.
Throughout her life, she created such warm, loving inviting homes and places to always welcome her family and friends.
Tracy went on to be the executive director of the Pierce County Parent Coalition (PC2) from 1995 to 2005.
She was inspired to serve the developmentally disabled community and regularly attended DDC Council meetings and DDAA QA team meetings. She was on the GLAAD board and numerous county and state boards as well. Tracy also served as a board member on the GAA Adult Family organization.
Tracy also worked at the Tahoma Associates, Ambitions of Washington Inc., and her most recent job as the director, project management, at the AARP Foundation.
Whether speaking to a Congressional Representative, Legislators, or a family touched by developmental disabilities, Tracy was a passionate mover and shaker in her advocacy endeavors.
Tracy loved music, concerts, she loved to dance, loved summers (she was a Sun Goddess), loved to travel, to visit the Oregon and California Coast, Flathead Lake, or anywhere in Montana, Hawaii, Palm Springs. Tracy enjoyed a good cup of Joe, she was brilliant and a great conversationalist, always creating and designing amazing crafts. Tracy was a fabulous hostess, loved to cook, roller skate, play cards, she loved traditions (holidays, Sunday dinners) and so much more.
Her family and friends, oh how she loved and adored everyone. Her joys in life were spending as much time as she possibly could with them, laughter and joy would go on for days. Her WOW girls and Washington girlfriends meant so much to her.
Tracy was a bright light and made everyone feel so special and loved. Her vibrant and positive spirit will be dearly missed.
Tracy is survived by her three children, Abbie Barnes, Brad Vandewall, Ashley Vandewall and her three brothers Joe Young, Todd Young, and Tim Young, four grandchildren, Violet, Jasper, Jacklynn, Jax, and niece Bryanna Young, grandniece Layla Young, sister-in-law’s Karen Young, Daisy Ortiz Young, and son-in-law, Hayden Roan and many relatives that love her dearly.
A Celebration of Tracy’s Life will be held Oct. 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Pagoda At Defiance Park, Tacoma, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Abbie Barnes Trust Fund in care of:
Ashley Vandewall @ 5515 Aachen Drive, Unit A, Colorado Springs, CO 80902.