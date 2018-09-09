FRENCHTOWN — Travis William Dishman, 34, passed away on Monday, Sept. 3 2018, as a result of a traffic accident.
Travis was born on April 2, 1984, the son of Bill and Peggy Dishman of Frenchtown. He attended school in Frenchtown and lived in the area most of his life. Travis loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and sportsman.
Travis is survived by his sons Trevor and Tucker, his father Bill Dishman and his wife Terry, his mother Peggy Sheldon, his sister Beverly Dishman, and his grandfather Bill Dishman Sr.
Memorial services will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. A reception to celebrate Travis’ life will be held immediately following the memorial.